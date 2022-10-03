Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022, BCCI to announce replacement soon

The BCCI on Monday said that Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah had been ruled out of the national team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. This was after the BCCI Medical team found him to be unfit to represent India in the World Cup.



The Indian cricket board said that the decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists.

Bumrah was initially ruled out from the ongoing three-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury. Mohammed Siraj was included in the team as his replacement.

The BCCI said that it be naming a replacement for Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon.