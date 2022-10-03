Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Prisons, HK Lohia, found under suspicious circumstances; murder suspected

Police in Jammu and Kashmir say that the body of the union territory’s Director General of Prisons, HK Lohia, was found under suspicious circumstances. His throat was allegedly slit.

Quoting the police, ANI reported that initial examination revealed this as a suspected murder case.

A search operation has been launched to arrest the absconding domestic help of the officer.

Forensic and crime teams were on the spot and a probe has been launched.

Lohia’s murder took place within hours of Home Minister Amit arriving in Jammu. Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu was quoted as saying, “First examination of the scene of crime reveals this as a suspected murder case. The domestic help with the officer is absconding. A search for him has started.”

Lohia had charge as the DG of the Prison Department on 3 August this year.