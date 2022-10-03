Maharashtra man dancing at Navaratri event dies, father dies of shock after hearing about news

A man in Maharashtra has died while dancing at an event to celebrate the Hindu festival of Navaratri. In a double-tragedy, the man’s father also died of shock after hearing about his son’s passing.

Quoting the Virar Police, news agency PTI reported that 35-year-old Manish Narapji Sonigra collapsed while dancing at a Garba event in Virar town of Maharashtra’s Palghar district. The event was organised at Global City complex on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Sonigra was immediately rushed to hospital by his 66-year-old father Narapji Sonigra. However, the doctor declared the son dead. Hearing about his son’s death, the father collapsed and died on the spot.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and sent both the bodies for post-mortem.

Hindus across India are currently celebrating the nine days of Navaratri festivities. Devotees in western part of India organise Garba dance for nine nights as part of the Navaratri celebration, while Hindus in the north and east India celebrate the festival as Durga Puja or Dussehra.