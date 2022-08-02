Former Congress Union Minister Jairam Ramesh has vowed to present a ‘true & factual account’ in Goa’s illegal bar case involving Union Ministry Smriti Irani’s daughter, Zoish Irani. This was after the Delhi High Court ordered Ramesh and two other Congress leaders to take down social media posts related to the controversy.



“Order of the Delhi High Court in the Smriti Irani matter was served last night. Court has given us 4 weeks to reply & we’ll ensure each and every one of the observations in the Order are responded to. We’ll present a true & factual account of the stated events. Satyameva Jayate!” Ramesh tweeted.

Ramesh and his Congress colleagues, Pawan Khera and Netta D’Souza had held an extraordinary press conference to demand Irani’s resignation alleging that her daughter owned an illegal bar in Goa.

Justice Mini Pushkarna had later ordered the three Congress leaders to take down the social media posts targeting Irani and her daughter.

“I am of the prima facie view that slanderous allegations were made against the plaintiff without verifying actual facts. Grave injury has been caused to the reputation of the plaintiff in view of the tweets and retweets carried out due to the press conference of the defendants. Plaintiff has made out prima facie case and balance of convenience lies in favour of the plaintiff and against the defendants,” the Delhi High Court was quoted as saying.

Congress leaders have been given four weeks to respond.