“It feels like I’m in a movie”: Fans left mesmerised by photos of Lucky Ali performing Umrah with daughter Tasmiyah

Photos of singer Lucky Ali performing Umrah with daughter Tasmiyah have set the internet on fire with fans reacting in awe to the father-daughter bonding during the Islamic pilgrimage to Saudia Arabia. Both Lucky Ali and Tasmiyah took to social media to inundate their timelines with adorable photos from Madina, the resting place of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Lucky Ali wrote, “Father – Daughter time… on the bullet train to Madinah.”

In the video shared by the legendary singer, he could be heard asking his daughter onboard a bullet train, “How are you enjoying your journey?”

Tasmiyah replied, “Very much, very much I am enjoying it. It feels like I’m in a movie.”

The cute father-daughter bonding left the singer’s fans in awe as one wrote, “It is the best feeling in the world. You are going to visit the house of the creator who creates you and the whole world and the best part is you are going with your most precious gem ‘father’.”

Another commented, “Awee….sooo cute…I like the way she said “It’s like I’m in a moviee”.” “Love you so much May Allah bless you always sending lots of love blessings and prayers,” commented another fan.

Tasmiyah too shared her own set of photos from the pilgrimage as she wrote, “medina.”

Fans were in tears in 2020 when a gut-wrenching video of Lucky Ali’s rendition of his song, O Sanam, surfaced on social media. What made the video moving was how the singer smiled at the word ‘death’ during the rendition.

In the video, Lucky Ali is seen recreating the magic of the 90s while playing the guitar. One Twitter user wrote, “His voice is just a pure medicine to our degenerated brains suffering from today’s remixed songs. #luckyali.” Another commented, “Here is a man who stayed consistent with his specialty and at 62 he is as yet unadulterated gold. #luckyali. So much sentimentality tuning in to this.”

Lucky Ali gave his voice to many popular chartbusters namely O Sanam, Safarnama, Teri Yaadein Aati Hain, Tere Mere Sath Jo Hota Hai and Kitni Haseen Zindagi among others. He also acted in the Bollywood film Sur, where he played the character of a music teacher.