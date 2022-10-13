“Karma hits you back Sir”: Sourav Ganguly faces brutal attack from Virat Kohli fans after ‘sacking’ as BCCI President

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has broken his silence on the reported ‘sacking’ from the top post in the Indian cricket board. Speaking at an event in Kolkata, the former India skipper said that it was ‘great seeing both sides of the coin.’ Meanwhile, Virat Kohli fans have hit out at Ganguly likening his ‘sacking’ as the BCCI President to his treatment of the former, who was allegedly forced to resign from his post as the captain of the Indian cricket team.

Ganguly on Thursday assumed another role as the brand ambassador of Bandhan Bank in Kolkata.

Speaking at the event, according to ANI, Ganguly said, “I was president of Cricket Association Bengal for 5 yrs & served as president of BCCI for 3 yrs. After tenure gets over,you’ve to go. You can’t play & remain an administrator forever. It was great seeing both sides of the coin as a player & administrator.”

There are reports that Ganguly will be replaced by former India cricketer Roger Binny as the new BCCI President. Jay Shah, the son of India’s home minister and BJP leader, Amit Shah, will continue in his all-powerful role as the board’s secretary.

No sooner did the news of Ganguly’s reported sacking emerge, Kohli’s fans took to social media to to target the former India skipper.

One wrote, “Karma hits you back Sir.” Another commented, “Karma is a boomerang.” “This is how Karma Looks like,” wrote another user on Twitter.

Sourav Ganguly is no more #BCCI President

Karma Boomerang 💔😟#SouravGanguly pic.twitter.com/vs740PvIPv — जय श्री कृष्ण Jai Shree Krishna 🙏 (@yajay7862) October 12, 2022

Ganguly and Jay Shah had come under widespread condemnation after Kohli was sacked as the captain of the One Day International team. This had prompted Kohli to hold an extraordinary press conference.

Days later, Kohli had also stepped down as the captain of the Test team after India suffered a 1-2 defeat in the series in South Africa.

Even Kohli’s actor wife Anushka Sharma had hinted that the decision to step down from the Test captaincy role may not have been related to factors on the field.

Anushka had written in an emotional note, “In 2014 we were so young & naive. Thinking that just good intentions, positive drive & motives can take you ahead in life. They definitely do but, not without challenges. A lot of these challenges that you faced were not always on the field. But then, this is life right?”