Internet explodes with claims of tennis star Sania Mirza heading for divorce with Pakistani husband Shoaib Malik amidst cheating rumours?

The internet has exploded with rumours of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza possibly heading for a divorce with Pakistani husband Shoaib Malik amidst claims that the celebrated cricketer from the neighbouring country allegedly cheated on her. What has fuelled speculations about the celebrity couple’s divorce is Sania’s cryptic Instagram posts that appear to suggest that all is not well between the two.

In one of her Insta stories, Sania wrote in Arabic and English, ““Where do broken hearts go. To find Allah”.” She signed off with ‘trustingservant.’

Netizens were quick to fervently share the screenshot of Sania’s cryptic Insta story by raising questions on her relationship with Shoaib. One user wrote, “Rift in the relationship between Tennis Star Sania Mirza & Pakistani Cricketer Sohaib Malik⚡️ According to Pakistani reports, both are about to DIVORCE each other. Shoaib is dating a different Girl. Right now, Both are living in different houses. Recent Insta Story of Sania-”

Another commented, “Divorce? Is it true? Speculations are high that Sania and Shoaib will split up soon.”

Some of Pakistani media reports claimed that Shoaib had cheated on Sania during the shooting of a show. Shoaib has lately been doing special cricket show with Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Misbah ul Haq.

Not too long ago, Sania shared a photo of herself with son Izhan as she wrote on Instagram, “The moments that get me through the hardest days 💙.”

Amidst reports of both Sania and Shoaib heading for a divorce, both recently celebrated their son’s birthday in Dubai. While Sania did not share the photos of the celebration, Shoaib took to his social media pages to write, “When you were born, we became more humble and life meant something special to us. We may be not together and meeting everyday but Baba is always thinking about you and your smile every single second. May Allah give you everything you ask for @izhaan.mirzamalik. Baba & Mama love you 💕.”

Shoaib had tagged his wife in his Insta post, but Sania did not share the same from her page.

Neither Shoaib nor Sania have reacted to rumours of divorce.