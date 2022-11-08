Here’s why Wasim Akram is very angry with Babar Azam’s dressing room video

Former Pakistani captain, Wasim Akram, has expressed his displeasure on the Pakistani Cricket Board releasing a video of the dressing room talk by their skipper, Babar Azam, after their victory in the last match. A visibly angry Akram told a TV channel that he would get hold of the man, who recorded what was meant to be a private conversation between the captain and the rest of the team.

Shoaib Malik said that Azam’s message about Mohammed Haris was conflicting. Waqar Younis said that Azam was perhaps not able to convey his message clearly.

Speaking on A Sports, Wasim Akram disagreed as he said, “If was Babar, I would have got hold of the guy, who made that video.”

The former Pakistani skipper added, “Sometimes, some things are personal. I’m all for social media and players interacting with their fans. I haven’t seen any other teams in the entire World Cup (recording their dressing room conversations).”

Akram asked the Pakistani team to curb their urge to increase extra numbers on social media in terms of likes and followers. “It’s just too much,” Akram continued.

He found support in Younis, who said, “I hundred percent agree with you. It’s an age-old problem when our conversations in the dressing room used to get leaked. And now you yourselves are recording that and making them available on public platforms.”

Akram said, “Imagine if I am sitting and not knowing that somebody is recording whatever message I want to give it to my team. I would just tell them to relax for two days and focus on practice.”

Akram said that players must be given space ahead of the semi-final match.

The Pakistani Cricket Board had shared the video on Twitter, which triggered mixed reactions from fans and experts. In the video, Azam was seen applauding Haris’ efforts but urged him to finish the match in the future.