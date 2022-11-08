Earthquake in India, strong tremors felt in Delhi, Noida

Residents of Delhi and Noida were woke up in the early hours of Wednesday morning as they felt quite powerful tremors following an earthquake whose epicentre was believed to be in Nepal.



A tweet by National Center for Seismology read, “Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal.”

Whatsapp groups and other social media platforms exploded with reactions from frightened residents of Delhi NCR with some even sharing videos.

Did anyone else notice the massive earthquake just now in Delhi / Noida ?! My gosh it was huge! — 𝒯𝒾𝒻𝒻𝒶𝓃𝓎⁷ 🕊 (@Tiffy_Russell) November 8, 2022