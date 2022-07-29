India’s Srihari Nataraj reaches men’s 100 m backstroke final, this is what he told Janta Ka Reporter EXCLUSIVELY

India’s Srihari Nataraj on Friday created history by reaching the final of men’s 100m backstroke at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Taking part in the second semi-final, Nataraj finished fourth after clocking 54.55.

Speaking EXCLUSIVELY to Janta Ka Reporter, Nataraj had said, “I’m sure I have quite a bit left for the semis. So, I’m quite hopeful for the semis.”

When told by Rifat Jawaid that India was not known to be a powerhouse in swimming, Nataraj had said, “I’m here to change that for sure. We have a good team. We have a lot of upcoming kids. For sure, it’s going to change.”

Nataraj had urged Indians to cheer for him in the semi-final.