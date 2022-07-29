Delhi High Court directs Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera to remove tweets on allegations against Smriti Irani and daughter over illegal bar

The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Netta D’Souza to remove their social media posts targeting Union Minister Smriti Irani and her daughter Zoish Irani on the ownership of an illegal bar in Goa.

Justice Mini Pushkarna, according to news agency IANS, said, “I am of the prima facie view that slanderous allegations were made against the plaintiff without verifying actual facts. Grave injury has been caused to the reputation of the plaintiff in view of the tweets and retweets carried out due to the press conference of the defendants. Plaintiff has made out prima facie case and balance of convenience lies in favour of the plaintiff and against the defendants.”

Three Congress leaders had held an extraordinary press conference to allege that Irani’s 18-year-old daughter ran an illegal bar in Goa. This had prompted Irani to hold a press conference threatening the Congress leaders with a legal notice.

Reacting to the Delhi High Court order, Jairam Ramesh tweeted, “The Delhi High Court has issued notice asking us to formally reply to the case filed by Smriti Irani. We look forward to presenting the facts before the court. We will challenge and disprove the spin being put out by Ms. Irani.”

Also Read: Congress accuses Smriti Irani of indecent behaviour inside parliament; Nirmala Sitharaman alleges intimidation

Many Congress leaders had pointed out how a food critic had interviewed Zoish Irani recently to talk about her bar, Silly Souls Goa. In the said interview, Zoish was identified as the young owner of the bar.