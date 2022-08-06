Indian women pull off thrilling win in Commonwealth Games, beat hosts England to reach final for Gold

Indian women on Saturday pulled off a sensational victory against hosts England in the Commonwealth Games to enter the final, where they will be playing for a Gold medal.



Batting first, India made 164-5 in 20 overs with Smriti Mandhana making 61 from 32 balls. Jemimah Rodrigues made 44 runs from 31 balls.

In response, England could only post 160-6 in 20 overs, losing the match by four runs. Natalie Sciver was the top scorer with a knock of 41 from 43 balls.

India had earlier defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in a league match.