Indian team hailed for Thomas Cup history

Prime Minister Narendra Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed India’s Thomas Cup history after the Indian team defeated Indonesia 3-0 in the final. This is the first time India have won Thomas Cup. They defeated the most successful team in the history to lift the Thomas Cup trophy.



PM Modi tweeted, “The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons.”

Industrialist Naveen Jindal wrote on Twitter, “The Indian Badminton team has scripted history and made the entire nation proud, winning the #ThomasCup 2022. First time finalist outplayed 14 times winner + defending champions to win the trophy! Well done team India, you’ve won hearts along with the gold medal”

Similar reaction followed from others including India’s sports stars.

Footballer Suni Chhetri wrote, “What a moment for Indian sport – we are Thomas Cup champions for the first ever time, and we beat the best to make it happen.

Congrats to the players and staff. Some things take time, but don’t let anyone tell you it can’t be done.”

Former hockey player Viren Rasquinha tweeted, “Thomas Cup Champions 2022 – INDIA. Created history. First time ever. One of the most momentous day in Indian sport.”

India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar wrote, “Congratulate #TeamIndia for their historic win in men’s Badminton in the Thomas Cup. A real inspiration for so many young Indians.”

This was after India’s Kidambi Srikanth on Sunday defeated Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie to win the Thomas Cup 2022 for the country 3-0. With this, India became only the sixth different country to become Thomas Cup champions.

Earlier, India took a 2-0 lead after Satwiksairaj Rankireddey and Chirag Shetty defeated Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21, 23-21, 21-19.

Lakshya Sen had given India a 1-0 lead by beating Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting in the first match 8-21, 21-17, 21-16. He too had come back from losing the first game.