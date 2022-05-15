India’s Kidambi Srikanth beats Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie as India lift Thomas Cup 2022 first time in history

India’s Kidambi Srikanth on Sunday defeated Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie to win the Thomas Cup 2022 for the country. With this, India became only the sixth different country to become Thomas Cup champions. In the 73-year history of the Thomas Cup, only five nations had won this competition before.

Kidambi Srikanth defeated his opponent in straight games 21-15, 23-21.

This is only the second time in history that a team beaten in the group stage has come back to win Thomas Cup. India achieved the feat without losing a match in the final as they beat Indonesia 3-0.

Indonesia are the most successful badminton team in the history in the Thomas Cup competition.

Earlier, India took a 2-0 lead after Satwiksairaj Rankireddey and Chirag Shetty defeated Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21, 23-21, 21-19.

Lakshya Sen had given India a 1-0 lead by beating Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting in the first match 8-21, 21-17, 21-16. He too had come back from losing the first game.