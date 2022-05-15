CSK vs GT: Wriddhiman Saha’s unbeaten 67 guides Gujarat Titans to 7-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings

Wriddhiman Saha played an unbeaten knock of 67 from 57 balls to guide Gujarat Titans to a 7-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Batting first, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s side made 133-5 in 20 overs with Ruturaj Gaikwad making 53 from 49 balls. Jagadeesan Narayan made 39, while Moeen Ali contributed with 21 runs.

Gujarat Titans achieved the target by losing just three wickets with five balls to spare.

Gujarat Titans have occupied the top position with 20 points after 13 matches, while Chennai Super Kings are already out of the IPL 2022 with their play-off chances dashed.

GT skipper Hardik Pandya said that chasing the target wasn’t easy, adding that he did ‘pretty alright’ as a captain. “The kind of cricketer I am I’ve always enjoyed a bit of responsibility,” Pandya said after the match.

The GT skipper said that playing for ‘different franchise’ has helped him in his new role.

Saha was declared Player Of The Match for his impressive batting. Saha said that he wasn’t about accelerating the run rate during the chase since the target wasn’t too high.