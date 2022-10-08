Noida police arrest two women after their video of physically assaulting security guard of housing society goes viral

The police in Noida have arrested two women after a video of them assaulting a security guard of a housing society went viral on social media. The police have said that they planned to arrest a third woman in connection with the same crime.



SM Khan, ADCP Central Noida, was quoted by ANI as saying, “The guard of a housing society was assaulted by two women after an altercation over some matter, taking cognizance of which, police got the victim’s medical examination done and filed a report. Both women have been arrested and a challan issued.”

In the viral video, the two women could be seen physically assaulting a security guard by pulling his shirt and throwing his cap.

Indian Express quoted Khan as saying, ‘An NCR (non-cognizable report) was filed under IPC sections 323 (voluntary hurt) and 504 (insult to provoke breach of peace). Two of them were arrested under CrPC Section 151 (arrest to prevent cognizable offence).”

The security guard showed incredible patience even in the face of utter provocation. The incident took place in Noida’s Ajnara Homes society in Sector 121.

There have been several incidents of women assaulting hapless security guards in private housing societies in recent months triggering police’s intervention.