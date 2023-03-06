In 28-year-old unseen video, Shah Rukh Khan forces Gauri Khan into water tank for Holi celebration; Pathaan actor struggles to match wife’s dancing skills

The global success of Pathaan has also brought the spotlight on Gauri Khan even though she had no role to play in the blockbuster featuring her husband Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Gauri has been breaking the internet with her social media post, which declared how Pathaan had become the most successful Hindi film ever when it cross Rs. 1026 crore at the box office globally. A pillar of strength for King Khan’s success, Gauri has also carved a niche for herself as a successful entrepreneur. But, not many know that the first lady of Bollywood is a better dancer than her husband as was seen in an old video dating back to 1995.

The occasion was Holi, the festival of colours, in Mumbai when filmmaker Subhash Ghai hosted a lavish function by inviting a host of film stars and cricketers. Notable amongst them were Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Chunky Pandey and Vinod Kambli among others. In the video, shot in 1995, Shah Rukh and Gauri could be seen passionately dancing during the celebration.

Dressed in a brown T-shirt and a black mini skirt Gauri Khan attended the Holi party with braided hair. Initially, Gauri was hesitant about joining in the festivities but, Shah Rukh and Subhash Ghai managed to convince her to take a dip in a tank of coloured water. Drenched in colourful water, both looked deeply soaked in emotions of the festival.

The striking feature of the dance was Gauri’s skills that even Shah Rukh struggled to match. This was perhaps the last time Gauri had decided to showcase her dancing skills publicly.

Srk & Gauri khan dance during holi. pic.twitter.com/aexTYsniq5 — 🚭 (@nosmoking122) March 18, 2022

This was long before Shah Rukh attained the status of a global superstar. It would be unthinkable for fans to catch a glimpse of Gauri in a similar avatar now.

Gauri recently trended on the internet after she shared a rare social media post to express her jubilation on the success of Pathaan, which has smashed all box office records despite widespread calls for a boycott by India’s Hindutva gang.