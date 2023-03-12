Box office records set by Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan will be eclipsed by this film in June, predicts Bollywood trade analyst; another good news for Gauri Khan

When Shah Rukh Khan returned to the screen with Pathaan after a gap of four years, many analysts had already written him off. Several media channels in India carried out hit jobs to encourage fans to not watch the film, which also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. But, once the film was released, it smashed all box office records and became the highest-grossing Hindi film ever. Now a Bollywood trade analyst has predicted that another film, to be released in June, is set to break the box office records set by Pathaan. Taran Adarsh’s predictions will make Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan extremely happy since she had recently taken to social media to announce her joy over the global success of Pathaan.

In a video, currently being shared on social media, Taran was asked if Jawan will replicate the success of Pathaan. To which Taran said, “See, the chances are very high, but we will know the merits of the film on 2 June.”

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan will be Shah Rukh’s second film in 2023.

Taran said, “Just like Pathaan, Jawan’s advance bookings too will be definitely very good. There will be a lot of excitement and anticipation (among fans) about the film since Shah Rukh Khan is coming fresh from Pathaan’s success. He’s coming with Jawan after so much of success.”

India’s Most Followed Critics #taranadarsh About Jawan 👇#Jawan Will Definitely Break The Record of Pathaan & it Will Also Get A Huge Momentum After The Blockbuster Result of # #pathaan #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 #SRK pic.twitter.com/g4mNMKtzPE — JAWAN KI SENA (@JawanKiSena) March 11, 2023

Just like Pathaan, Jawan too will be dubbed in other Indian languages such as Tamil, Telegu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The success of Pathaan assumed significance given that the film had receieved widespread calls for a boycott by India’s Hindutva gang.