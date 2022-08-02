India create history in Commonwealth Games; win Gold in women’s fours lawn bowls; another Gold in table tennis

India on Tuesday created history by winning the first-ever Gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in the women’s fours lawn bowls team event. India achieved the feat by defeating South Africa 17-10 in the final. The Indian team comprising Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia created history by winning the match after first trailing in the match.

This was followed by another Gold medal in the team table tennis event when the Indian team comprising G. Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sharat Kamal and Sanil Shetty defeated Singapore 3-1. India have now won five Gold medals in Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

With a total of 12 medals, India are currently ranked sixth in the medals table.

Earlier, Vikas Thakur had won a Silver medal in the men’s 96kg final by lifting a combined weight of 346 kg.

In more good news for the country, Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya have qualified for the final in the men’s long jump competition. Also qualifying for the final in the women’s shot put event was Manpreet Kaur.