India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets in T20 cricket in Commonwealth Games

India on Sunday defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets in the T20 cricket competition of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground. Smriti Mandhana remained unbeaten at 63 from 42 balls.

Batting first, Pakistan were all out for 99 in 18 overs. Muneeba Ali was the top scorer for Pakistan with a knock of 32 from 30 balls. Aliya Riaz made 18 from 22 balls.

India took less than 14 overs to achieve the target.

Pakistan are yet to win a medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games, while India have won five including two Gold medals in weightlifting.