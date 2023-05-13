In photos: Parineeti Chopra, who once vowed to ‘never’ marry politician, gets engaged to AAP MP Raghav Chadha

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra on Saturday got engaged with Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha in Delhi. The who’s who of Indian politics and entertainment attended the function. Notable amongst them were Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Congress leader P Chidambaram among others.

Bolth tweeted a series of identical photos with identical captions. Chadha wrote, “Everything I prayed for .. She said yes!”

Parineeti, for her part, wrote, “Everything I prayed for .. I said yes!”

Both Chadha and Parineeti have been seen hanging out together at different places, triggering speculations about their romance. Recently, it was confirmed that their engagement will take place in Delhi on Saturday.

Parineeti choosing Chadha as her life partner assumes significance in light of previous statement during an interview that she would ‘never ever’ settle in life with a politician.

You can watch photos of their engagement below.