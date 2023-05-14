Shah Rukh Khan’s star player does it again, ‘Lord’ Rinku Singh guides KKR to stunning victory against Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK

‘Lord’ Rinku Singh is having the best IPL season of his life. First his unbelievable knock saw the defending champions, Gujarat Titans, bit the dust earlier in the competition and the batter from Uttar Pradesh has single-handedly pulled off another impressive win against four-time IPL champions, Chennai Super Kings.



Rinku played an unbeaten knock of 54 from 43 balls as KKR defeated CSK by six wickets.

As expected, he was declared Player Of The Match. Reacting to his match-winning innings, Rinku said, “We lost some early wickets and when I went in, Nitish Rana said it’s a difficult pitch to bat on. Will take singles and capitalise on bad balls. I bat in the same position in domestic cricket, and play the same way. I have always believed in the power that I possess. I have worked hard on my game.”

Batting first, CSK had posted a total of 144-6 with Shivam Dube scoring 48 from 34 balls. No other CSK batters were able to rise with the bat. Shah Rukh Khan’s team achieved the target by losing just four wickets and 9 balls to spare.

With today’s win, KKR has climbed to the seventh position in the points table.