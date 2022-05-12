In photos: From near-heartbreak to utter joy; how 14.5 overs finally brought joy to Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani as MS Dhoni suffers first defeat as captain in IPL 2022

Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta almost suffered another heartbreak at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium as Mumbai Indians (MI) struggled to chase 98 runs against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, visible worry on their faces soon gave way to utter joy as their IPL team finally crossed the hurdle and finally won an IPL match for a change.

Mumbai Indians bowled splendidly to restrict the CSK to 97, bowling them out in 16 overs. Dhoni fought the lone battle and remained unbeaten at 36 from 33 balls, but he was let down by his top batsmen.

Daniel Sams picked up three wickets, while Riley Meredith and Kumar Kartikiya Singh shared two wickets each.

Buoyed by the MI’s performance, both Akash and Shloka looked in a celebratory mood. While Akash was attired in MI jersey, Shloka was seen wearing a white and blue high-waist sleeveless dress.

However, their mood changed as the MI lost four quick wickets for just 33 runs in 4.5 overs, suddenly the couple’s mood changed and they appeared to be bracing for a heartbreak moment. The visible worry on their faces did not last long as the MI chased the required total in overs.

Mukesh Choudhary scalped three wickets in his quota of four wickets and gave plenty of grief to MI batsmen but his effort wasn’t enough. Tilak Varma batted brilliantly and remained not out at 34 from 31 balls.

This was the third win for MI after 12 matches, making their performance the worst to date. The team owned by Mukesh Ambani has won the IPL the maximum number of times, on five occasions.

As for the CSK, they too have had quite a disappointing season so far, winning just four out of 12 matches played.