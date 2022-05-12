Both pilots killed after Chhattisgarh government helicopter crashes at Raipur airport

A Chhattisgarh government helicopter on Wednesday crashed at the airport in the state capital, Raipur, killing both the pilots. The victims have been identified as Captian Gopal Krishna Panda and Captain A P Shrivastava.

A report by news agency PTI said that the crash happened during a flying practice at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur at around 9:10 PM.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prashant Agrawal said that both pilots sustained serious injuries in the crash and immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital where they were declared dead.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted, “Just got a sad news about the state helicopter crashing at the airport in Raipur. In this tragic accident, both our pilots Captain Panda and Captain Srivastava have sadly passed away. May God give strength to his family members and peace to the departed soul in this time of grief.”

अभी रायपुर में एयरपोर्ट पर स्टेट हेलीकॉप्टर के क्रैश होने की दुखद सूचना मिली. इस दुखद हादसे में हमारे दोनों पायलट कैप्टन पंडा और कैप्टन श्रीवास्तव का दुखद निधन हो गया है। इस दुःख की घड़ी में ईश्वर उनके परिवारजनों को संबल एवं दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे। ॐ शांति:

It’s not clear what caused the helicopter to crash.