“I’m anti fascist “: Hollywood actor John Cusack defends tweet supporting Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

Hollywood actor John Cusack has fiercely defended his tweet supporting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra saying that he was ‘anti-fascist.’ This was after India’s right-wing Hindutva supporters began trolling the celebrated actor for his social media post in support of Rahul Gandhi.

Cusack had tweeted on Friday, “Indian parliament member Rahul Gandhi is walking to Kashmir – from Kerala -.”

His tweet had gone viral clocking more than 17,000 likes and over 4,000 retweets.

Enraged by Cusack’s support for Gandhi, BJP supporters had taken to Twitter to attack the Hollywood actor. One Twitter user, Bharat, wrote, “When other avenues of income dry up, look for paid promotion opportunities as an alternate career? Rihanna got a few millions. Wonder who’s funding the bill this time?”

Another user, The Poll Lady, commented, “John, Indians stop giving a damn about opinion of actors/actresses some while ago, maybe you didn’t get the memo. Hope you minted good money from Rahul Gandhi for this endorsement tweet.”

However, Cusack received plenty of support from India’s liberals and Congress supporters. One user, STALKER, wrote, “Thank you John for amplifying this once again. Wish more cinema & sports celebs in India would have shown an iota of valor & resilience like their western counterparts..”

To which, the actor responded, “I’m anti fascist – everywhere I play no favorites – solidarity.”

Responding to another Twitter user from India, he wrote, “I actually just tweeted a fact – that a leader in India is doing a peace March -I guess. Even mentioning peace should be illegal ;).”

Cusack had earlier extended his support to protesting farmers in India and those opposing the Narendra Modi government’s controversial Citizenship Amendment Act targetting India’s Muslims.

Rahul Gandhi has been undertaking Bharat Jodo Yatra in his bid to unite the country, which the Congress says has been left in tatters by the politics of hate propagated by the BJP. The journey will last 150 days.