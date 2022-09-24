Kejriwal government under fresh scanner after Delhi LG orders FIR against Manish Sisodia-run Delhi Jal Board over Rs 20 crore corruption allegations

Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal-led government has come under fresh scanner after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday ordered the registration of an FIR against officials of the Delhi Jal Board, a bank and a private company for allegedly embezzling Rs 20 crore in water bills.



DJB vice chairman and AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj welcomed the move, saying that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had also recommended a probe into the matter after it was brought to his notice by the then chief executive officer.

“We welcome all such probes. In this matter, allegations are against some officials of the central government’s Union Bank and some of those of the DJB,” the AAP MLA was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Also Read: Smriti Irani, Sambit Patra launch ‘sins of AAP’ jibes after TV channel portrays Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia as petty criminals in hilarious video

The Delhi LG has also reportedly ordered the Chief Secretary in Kejriwal government to identify guilty Delhi Jal Board officials allegedly involved in the embezzlement of funds within 15 days.

According to allegations, first made in 2019, the DJB officials collected Rs. 20 crore in water bills from customers but never deposited in the government account.

The allegation against the Kejriwal government is that it extended the contract of the company allegedly involved in corruption even after it was made aware of the embezzlement of funds.

The DJB is headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been facing several allegations of corruption. The CBI had even conducted raids on his premises recently.