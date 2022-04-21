IAS topper Tina Dabi gets married after splitting with first husband Athar Aamir Khan? What she said about her painful experience of divorce

There are reports that IAS topper Tina Dabi has exchanged wedding vows with fellow civil servant Dr. Pradeep Gawande, months after splitting with first husband Athar Aamir Khan.

Several media reports claimed that Tina and Pradeep were set to tie the knot at a five-star hotel in Jaipur on Wednesday. Many top names from the world of politics including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot were expected to attend the wedding.

Both Tina and Pradeep had deleted their Instagram accounts days before their reporting wedding. While both Tina and Pradeep had publicly announced their engagement last month, neither of them confirmed a date for their wedding.

However, according to a viral photo of what was claimed to be their wedding invitation card, the reception is scheduled to be held at Jaipur’s Holiday Inn hotel on 22 April.

“The wedding reception of Dr. Pradeep Gawande IAS, son of Smt Satyabhama and Late Sh Keshavrao Gawande, and Tina Dabi IAS, daughter of Smt Hemali & Sh Jaswant Dabi, on Friday, 2nd April, 7.30 PM at Hotel Holiday Inn, Jaipur.”

Tina is currently serving as a Joint Secretary in the Finance Department of the Rajasthan government, Pradeep is the Director of the Department of Archaeology and Museum in the same administration. Professionally, Pradeep is senior to Tina by three years but he’s older than the IAS topper by 13 years in age.

Meanwhile, Tina’s first husband Athar took to Instagram to share a photo of himself coinciding with the reports of her second marriage.

Tina and her first husband Athar Aamir Khan separated through a mutual divorce last year after being in marriage for two years. She said the divorce process was a painful experience but spending time in work and with family helped her come out of the trauma. “Divorce is a painful experience, it drains you emotionally. I kept myself busy in work spent time with my family to come out of that difficult time,” Tina was quoted as saying by Dainik Bhaskar.