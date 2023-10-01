IAS topper Athar Aamir Khan, wife Dr. Mehreen Qazi bare their hearts as couple celebrates first wedding anniversary

IAS topper Athar Aamir Khan and his wife, Dr. Mehreen Qazi, on Sunday took to their social media pahges to express their love for each other as the couple completed one year of wedlock.



Athar shared a throwback photo of his wedding as he wrote, “Happy Anniversary @dr_mehreen! I got you this day and became the luckiest person. Thank you so much for being always there for me. Thank you for making me feel so amazing and blessed every day. Thank you for putting up with me despite all my flaws.”

The civil servant. who’s currently working Srinagar as the Commissioner of the city’s municipal corporation, had tied the knot with Mehreen last year.

Mehreen too took to her Instagram page to share a series of photos with her husband from her wedding album. However, unlike Athar, she decided to pour her heart in a long post.

She wrote, “Time flies… but it flies in the most magical way with you. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine!

“You gave my heart a home, and in that home, you’ve filled every corner with love, laughter, and the warmth of your presence. thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like.

“I can’t help but reflect on the countless memories we’ve created together, the dreams we’ve started to build, and the unwavering love that binds us. It’s a love that has grown stronger with every passing day, a love that I treasure more than words can convey.

“In you, I’ve found not just a partner but a soulmate, a confidant, and my best friend. You’ve brought so much meaning and joy into my life, and I thank the stars above for bringing us together.

“Here’s to us, and to the beautiful journey that lies ahead. Happy Anniversary. I love you more than words could ever express.”

Athar replied, “Thank you so much 😊❤️ Thank you for being so kind and gracious to me. Thank you for making my life so blessed. Thank you for everything 💕💕 Happy Anniversary 💕💕.”

Athar was earlier married to IAS topper Tina Dabi, who had secured all India number one rank in 2016. Athar had secured all India rank 2 in the same year. Both fell in love during training and got married. Tina had changed her name to Tina Dabi Khan as she added ‘Kashmiri bahu’ to her bio. However, both stunned their fans by filing for a divorce only two years after their marriage.

Tina married another civil servant, Dr, Pradeep Gawande, while Athar found love for the second time in Mehreen.