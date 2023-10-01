Kannada actor Nagabhushan SS arrested after speeding car kills woman, leaves husband critically injured

Police in Karnataka say that they have arrested actor Nagabhushan SS for allegedly killing a woman and critically injuring her husband with his car.



According to reports, the car, Kia Seltos (KA09 MG 5335), involved in the accident is owned by Nagabhushan, who was allegedly driving the car when the accident happened. The couple was walking on the pavement when Nagabhushan’s car rammed into the them. The woman, identified as Prerna, lost her life while her 58-year-old husband, B Krishna, is currently being treated for serious injuries.

A report by news agency IANS said that Nagabhushan had gone to meet his friends in RR Nagar and was returning home in JP Nagar at the time of the accident.

“At about 9.45 p.m. while driving, a couple came onto the road from the footpath. I got shocked and hit them. Later, the vehicle collided with the electric pole on the footpath and stopped,” the actor reportedly told the police.

Nagabhushan said that he tried to ‘take them to the hospital’ in his car but it did not start.

“I got the injured to the hospital with the help of auto drivers. The doctors declared the woman was brought dead,” he is believed to have told the cops.

His statements are being verified as the police continue with their investigation.