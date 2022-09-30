“I apologise unconditionally”: Shashi Tharoor after facing grief for wrong map of India in manifesto

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday apologised ‘unconditionally’ after facing grief on social media for publishing a wrong map of India in his manifesto.



Tharoor, who is seeking to become the next president of the Congress party, had released his manifesto to woo his party workers. But, a map of India used by him showed a part of Jammu and Kashmir omitted.

The development evoked angry reactions from Twitter users.

One Twitter user wrote, “Of course that part according to congress is of Pakistan. Be happy they have not given rest of India yet.” Another commented, “Not just J&K but Lakshadweep is also not there. Decentralization doesn’t mean ceding our territories.”

Faced with intense trolling, Tharoor tweeted, “Re the troll storm on a manifesto map: No one does such things on purpose. A small team of volunteers made a mistake. We rectified it immediately &I apologise unconditionally for the error.”

Re the troll storm on a manifesto map: No one does such things on purpose. A small team of volunteers made a mistake. We rectified it immediately &I apologise unconditionally for the error.

Tharoor on Friday filed the nomination to become the next president of the Congress party. He is pitted against Mallikarjun Kharge, who’s a known loyalist of the Nehru-Gandhi family.