England inflict crushing defeat on Pakistan to level series 3-3

England on Friday defeated Pakistan in the penultimate T20 International of the seven-match series by eight wickets.

Batting first, Pakistan made 169-6 with skipper Babar Azam playing a sublime unbeaten knock of sublime 87 from 59 balls.

England achieved the target by losing just two wickets and with 5.3 overs to spare. Phil Salt was the top scorer for his side as he remained unbeaten at 87 from just 41 balls.

With today’s win, the series is now perfectly balanced 3-3 with everything to play for in the last match.