Pakistan suffered a huge humiliation in the ongoing T20 World Cup as they lost to minnows Zimbabwe by one run.

Batting first, Zimbabwe made 130-8. However, Pakistan’s run chase started on a disastrous note as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. From 36-3, the side led by Babar Azam were soon reduced to 94-6.

Sikandar Raza, who was declared Player Of The Match for taking three wickets, revealed how he had received a video clip from former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting before the match. This, he said, motivated him to perform well in the match.

Also Read: T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli’s heroic knock guides India to massive win against Pakistan

Pakistan, who earlier lost to India in their first match, have now lost both their matches in the Super 12 stage.