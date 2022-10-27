Half centuries by Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav help India beat Netherlands

Virat Kohli hit another impressive fifty in the ongoing T20 World Cup to guide India to an easy win against the Netherlands. Also joining the party were skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. Kohli had played a heroic knock against Pakistan in an earlier match to pull off a sensational win against India’s arch-rivals.

Batting first, India made 179-2 in 20 overs. Kohli remained unbeaten at 62 from 44 balls, while Yadav was not out at 51 from 25 deliveries. Sharma was out for 53 from 39 balls.

In response, the Netherlands could only manage 123-9 in 20 overs.