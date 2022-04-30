How fans reacted to news of Mahendra Singh Dhoni replacing Ravindra Jadeja the captain of Chennai Super Kings amidst disastrous season

Ravindra Jadeja has decided to step down as the captain of Chennai Super Kings and hand the leadership role back to Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The decision came amidst a disastrous IPL season by Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022.



The team has won only two out of eight matches played so far and are currently languishing at the second from the bottom in the points table.

A statement from Chennai Super Kings said, “Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game.”

According to sources, Jadeja was getting increasingly disenchanted with the burden of the captaincy, which was having an adverse impact on his personal performance. The team reportedly decided to return to Dhoni since there was no better option available to the management.

Dhoni had decided to voluntarily step down from the captaincy role just before the start of the IPL 2022.