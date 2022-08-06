Virender Sehwag lashes out at hockey officials, accuses them of biases against India in semi-final match against Australia

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag on Saturday lashed out at the hockey officials accusing them of biases against India after the field umpire allowed Australia to retake the penalty after they failed to score a goal in the first attempt. The video of field umpithe allowing Australia’s Ambrosia Malone to retake her penalty saying that the clock hadn’t started in the first attempt has gone viral on social media platforms.



India and Australia locked horns in the women’s semi-finals of the ongoing Commonwealth Games on Friday. The match remained goalless at the end of the scheduled time, taking the match to penalty shootouts.

After Australia failed to score a goal, it was India’s chance to score. But just when the Indian player was preparing herself to take an attempt at the goal, the field umpire sensationally stopped her from doing so saying that Australia needed to retake their shot since the clock hadn’t started during her first failed attempt.

Australia eventually defeated India 3-0 in the shootout to book a place in the final, where they will face hosts England for a Gold medal. But the development has kicked up a massive controversy in India. Sehwag took to Twitter to write, “Penalty miss hua Australia se and the Umpire says, Sorry Clock start nahi hua. Such biasedness used to happen in cricket as well earlier till we became a superpower, Hockey mein bhi hum jald banenge and all clocks will start on time. Proud of our girls.”

Former India captain Viren Rasquinha too tweeted asking the FIH to get its act together. “The @FIH_Hockey really needs to get their act in order. Timers are basics. This is not an Under 10 school match. 2nd time in a year in major tournaments this happens. Our beautiful sport will lose its credibility & will lose many passionate fans if FIH continues to f*#$ up,” Rasquinha wrote.

India, meanwhile, swept the medals in wrestling on Friday by winning three of the six Gold available. Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Deepak Punia won Gold medals in their respective categories, lifting India to fifth in the medals table.