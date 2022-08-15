Here’s why Shah Rukh Khan fans are trending #BoycottZeeNews; Zee representative faces heat for tweet on King Khan

Shah Rukh Khan fans on Monday exploded in anger as they called for the boycott of the controversial media platform, Zee News by trending #BoycottZeeNews on Twitter. Angry SRK fans targeted Zee representative, Anuj Kumar Bajpai, for his tweet calling for the boycott of King Khan’s upcoming film, Pathan.

Indians marked the 75th year of the country’s independence by hoisting flags on their houses on Monday. Many of them also took out tiranga march to celebrate the occasion.

Shah Rukh also shared a video of the flag hoisting ceremony at his house in Mumbai as his wrote, “Teaching the young ones at home the essence and sacrifice of our Freedom Fighters for our country India, will still take a few more sittings. But getting the flag hoisted by the little one made us all FEEL the pride, love and happiness instantly.”

Also Read: Hindutva fanatics trend #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha days before release of Aamir Khan-starrer film; here’s why

Also joining the Bollywood superstar were his wife Gauri Khan and sons, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

It seems the Zee News representative shared the screenshot of Shah Rukh’s independence day function to call for the boycott of the actor’s future release, Pathaan. The screenshot of Bajpai’s tweet, widely being shared on social media, read, “Pathaan’s boycott will continue.”

Bajpai’s tweet, which appears to have been deleted now, evoked angry reactions from the actor’s fans, who trended hashtag, #BoycottZeeNews, on Twitter.

One wrote, “Zee News You better take action and apologise or else you guys will be boycotted. @ZeeNews #BoycottZeenews SRKians be ready for this trend! RT & Spread the word.” Another fan wrote, “@ZeeNews you better take action against these half minded peoples #BoycottZeenews.”

Another fan wrote, “It’s time to speak up against the media who recruits people with a sick mentality. #BoycottZeeNews.”

Zee News You better take action and apologise or else you guys will be boycotted.@ZeeNews #BoycottZeenews SRKians be ready for this trend !

RT & Spread the word. pic.twitter.com/OykAKnDkEp — Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club – Pune पुणे (@SRKFC_PUNE) August 15, 2022

It’s time to speak up against the media who recruits people with a sick mentality. #BoycottZeeNews — Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club – Pune पुणे (@SRKFC_PUNE) August 15, 2022

Hindutva fanatics have lately been calling for the boycott of Bollywood actors, who they think have hurt their religious sentiments. Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar are two actors whose films, Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, have been facing the ire of Hindutva fanatics.