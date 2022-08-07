Here’s Why Elon Musk Has Challenged Twitter CEO For Public Debate

Days after deciding to not buy Twitter, Tesla founder Elon Musk has challenged the social media platform’s CEO, Parag Agrawal, for a public debate. The unusual challenge by the maverick billionaire businessman came days after he pulled out of his plans to buy the microblogging site. The India-born Twitter CEO has not yet responded to Musk’s challenge yet.

Why Has Elon Musk Has Challenged Parag Agrawal?

The reason cited by Musk to justify his decision to pull out of the Twitter deal was his reservations about the size of bots amongst the total number of Twitter accounts.

Musk wrote on Twitter, “…If Twitter simply provides their method of sampling 100 accounts and how they’re confirmed to be real, the deal should proceed on original terms. However, if it turns out that their SEC filings are materially false, then it should not.”

He followed it up with an open challenge as he wrote, “I hereby challenge Parag Agrawal to a public debate about the Twitter bot percentage. Let him prove to the public that Twitter has <5% fake or spam daily users!”

In a Twitter poll, Musk asked his followers if they agreed with Twitter’s claim that ‘less than 5% of Twitter daily users are fake/spam.’

Close to 700,000 users have already taken part in his poll with more than 65% choosing ‘Lmaooo no’ to his question.

Twitter has filed a lawsuit against Musk seeking hefty compensation for making a U-turn on his decision to buy the social media platform.