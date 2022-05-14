Here’s why CSK’s Ambati Rayudu announced retirement before deleting his tweet

CSK batsman Ambati Rayudu on Saturday stunned his fans and teammates by announcing his retirement. However, just when his fans began to make sense of his shock announcement, Rayudu deleted his tweet, causing even more confusion.

Rayudu wrote in his deleted tweet, “I am happy to announce that this will be my last IPL. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and CSK for the wonderful journey.”

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan was quick to offer an explanation on what prompted Rayudu to announce his retirement before deleting his tweet. He told Sportstar, “I spoke to him and he is not retiring. He was disappointed with his performance and that’s why he might have put out that tweet. But he has deleted it and he is definitely not retiring.”

Also Read: Angry fans suspect foul play in CSK v MI IPL match; target Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani with memes as MS Dhoni’s teammate denied DRS due to power cut

Viswanathan said that Rayudu was ‘just not happy with his performance and maybe that’s why he tweeted.’ “But everything is fine, we have had a word and he will be with us,” CSK CEO added.

Chennai Super Kings have struggled in the IPL this season. Mahendra Singh Dhoni had quit the captaincy just before the start of IPL 2022. Ravindra Jadeja was named his successor, but he too stepped down from his post following a series of defeats. The four-time IPL champions have been knocked out of the competition as their play-off chances evaporated in the last match.