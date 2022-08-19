Here’s why #Boycott_Amazon is trending, platform accused of selling ‘obscene’ painting of Lord Krishna, Radha

Angry Hindus have once again called for the boycott of the eCommerce giant, Amazon, after the platform was accused of hurting the sentiments of Hindus. Also facing the wrath of angry Hindus is the Exotic India website.



The outrage on social media started after some users shared screenshots of an objectionable painting of Lord Krishna and Radha being sold on the two platforms. The description of the painting read on Amazon, “Inkologie Hindu Gods fine art painting print posters wall decor gift, AS passion took over c.1775-1780, Gita Govinda, Radha Krishna in Forest Love Nest, 12×13 inch one pack no frame.”

Angry Hindus wasted no time calling for the boycott of the two platforms as #Boycott_Amazon became a top trend.

One user wrote, “How can amazon dare to paint such obscene pictures of श्री कृष्ण & Radha when their relationship is so sacred & sattvic? Amazon should apologize publicly for this. Care should be taken to ensure that this does not happen again in the future.”

Another wrote, “Krishna is a major deity in Hinduism.He is worshipped as d 8 avatar of Vishnu & also d Supreme god. Making such obscene paintings of lord Krishna & Radha & selling on websites is very worng & hurts d religious sentiments of crores of Hindus!”

Similar reactions followed from other users.

How can amazon dare to paint such obscene pictures of श्री कृष्ण & Radha when their relationship is so sacred & sattvic? Amazon should apologize publicly for this. Care should be taken to ensure that this does not happen again in the future.#Boycott_Amazon#Boycott_ExoticIndia pic.twitter.com/1klDHB7NJP — Sonali Deokar (@Sonali09718632) August 19, 2022

#Boycott_Amazon#Boycott_ExoticIndia

How shameful it is⁉️⁉️

👉When Hindus are celebrating #Happyjanmashtami, some are selling inappropriate images of Sri Krishna and Radha‼️ pic.twitter.com/FertjGB8EF — Snehal Patil (@SnehalPatil4SP) August 19, 2022

Krishna is a major deity in Hinduism.He is worshipped as d 8 avatar of Vishnu & also d Supreme god. Making such obscene paintings of lord Krishna & Radha & selling on websites is very worng & hurts d religious sentiments of crores of Hindus!#Boycott_Amazon #Boycott_ExoticIndia pic.twitter.com/JG5k9QMDBW — Krupali 🚩🌻 (@krupali_bhuvad) August 19, 2022

#Boycott_Amazon#Boycott_ExoticIndia E-commerce company Amazon and Exotic India are hurting religious sentiments of crores of Hindus by selling obscene paintings of shrikrishna. They must tender unconditional apology.. pic.twitter.com/M1tZE9bN4o — Vishwanath Kulkarni (@vishwanathkul) August 19, 2022

This is not the first time that Amazon has faced criticism for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. The platform was accused of selling doormats with photos of Hindu deities in the past.