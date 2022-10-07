OMG! Kapil Sharma takes jibe at Krushna Abhishek, explains reason for leaving The Kapil Sharma Show; Archana Puran Singh has epic reaction

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has taken a jibe at former co-star Krushna Abhishek as he explained the reason for the latter’s decision to leave The Kapil Sharma Show. The show’s judge, Archana Puran Singh, came up with an epic reaction thinking that Kapil was taking a potshot at her.

Kapil told Archana, “Archana Ji, do you accept that change is the rule of this world?”

Archana replied in affirmative as she said, “I agree. Our own set has completely changed.”

Kapil continued, “This change has happened due to the channel (Sony TV). They (the management) said they wanted everything new. Not just the set, they changed the actors too.”

Up until this point, Kapil did not make any reference to Krushna Abhishek, but it was clear that he was moving in that direction.

The popular comedian-actor said, “Only those people did not change, who changed their budgets according to the channel.” Archana gave a menacing look to Kapil realising that this jibe was aimed at her. But, this was also in reference to Krushna, who reportedly refused to extend his contract over the disagreement with fees.

Kapil told Archana, “I know that the change has passed very closely with you too. But I must confess that you manage to save your chair by adopting one strategy or the other.”

According to media reports, Krushna could not be the part of the popular comedy show after the producers refused to match his expectations on fees. “One of the major concerns was the fee. Eventually, monetary differences prompted him to leave The Kapil Sharma Show,” Indian Express quoted a source close to the show as saying.

Krushna joined the show after Sunil Grover’s departure and became an inseparable part of the comedy programme. His character, Sapna, and jokes on different kinds of massage left everyone in splits.

Many believe that the inclusion of new comedians hasn’t been a wise decision on the part of the show’s producers. New characters are seen making desperate attempts to make audience laugh but they’ve been failing miserably. Kapil and Kiku Sharda have been saving the show from ending up in disaster.

Krushna had accompanied the cast of The Kapil Sharma Show to the US and Australia but the comedian-actor decided not to return to the show as the new season hit TV screens recently.

Krushna once told reporters that there were no differences between him and Kapil. He even promised to return to the show soon. It remains to be seen as to how soon he will join the popular Sony TV show in the future.