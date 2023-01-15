Jay Shah faces ridicule for ignoring Mohammed Siraj’s contribution in India’s 317-run win against Sri Lanka

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah is facing widespread ridicule for ignoring the contribution of Mohammed Siraj in India’s 317-run victory against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI. While Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill scored centuries to help India pile up a total of 390-5, Mohammed Siraj bowled menacingly to pick up four wickets as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 73 in 22 overs.



However, when Shah took to Twitter to thanks individual players for their contribution in India’s win, he only tagged Kohli and Gill on Twitter and made no reference to Siraj’s splendid bowling.

Shah wrote, “It was an absolutely dominating performance from #TeamIndia against Sri Lanka. An amazing showcase of talent and hard work, as we win two series in two weeks. Best wishes to the entire team, and kudos to @imVkohli @ShubmanGill for their performances! @BCCI.”

It was an absolutely dominating performance from #TeamIndia against Sri Lanka. An amazing showcase of talent and hard work, as we win two series in two weeks. Best wishes to the entire team, and kudos to @imVkohli @ShubmanGill for their performances! @BCCI pic.twitter.com/efJDHw9boJ — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 15, 2023

Even though Shah shared a photo of Siraj’s celebration after taking a wicket, many Twitter users were left seething for the BCCI secretary’s decision to ignore the fast bowler despite his heroics with the ball.

One wrote, “Sir Siraj ne bhi bowling acchi ki uski bhi tarif kar dete ohhh sorry wo Muslim hai.” Another commented, “Sir what about Muhammad Siraj.” “How can you forgot to appreciate @mdsirajofficial @JayShah?”asked another user.

Sir what about mahamadsiraj — Mallu Kanaburmath (@Mallukanabur) January 15, 2023

Siraj ko vul gaye — Ranjit Roy (@RanjitR49259974) January 15, 2023