Jay Shah announces ‘new era of gender equality’; announces new pay equity policy

BCCI General Secretary Jay Shah on Thursday announced what he said was a ‘new era of gender equality’ as he sought to implement a new pay equity policy for contracted women platers. This means that women cricketers will now be paid at par with their male counterparts.



Shah tweeted, “I’m pleased to announce @BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in 🇮🇳 Cricket.”

Women cricketers will henceforth be paid Rs. 15 lakh for Test, Rs. 6 lakh for ODI and Rs. 3 lakh for T20I.

“The @BCCIWomen cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind,” Shah added.

The announcement by Shah, billed as historic, comes just days after the BCCI announced in its AGM that the first edition of the women IPL will be held in 2023. The AGM was attended by Roger Binny, who recently replaced Sourav Ganguly as the president of the BCCI.