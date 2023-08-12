“Grateful but..”: Virat Kohli breaks silence on reports of staggering earnings

Former India skipper Virat Kohli has broken his silence on reports about his earnings from social media posts.

Kohli took to Twitter to write, “While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true.”

This was after Instgram scheduling app, hopperhq, claimed that Kohli charged a whopping $ 1,384,000 for one Instagram post.

With 256 million followers, Kohli is the most followed Asian celebrity on the Meta-owned platform.

Also Read: Virat Kohli beats Sachin Tendulkar on world record in 500th match; India’s batting legend reacts

Globally renowned footballer Ronaldo is the most followed celebrity on Instagram with over 600 million followers. The Portuguese is believed to charge $ 3,234,000 for one Instagram post.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma paints social media with red heart after husband Virat Kohli scores 76th international century for India

Kohli has scored 76 centuries in all formats of international cricket while playing for India. He’s predicted to surpass the all-time records of Sachin Tendulkar if he continues to maintain his current form.