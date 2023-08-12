“Is Deloitte anti-national?”: Modi government faces more ridicule after reports of resignation by Adani group’s auditors

Reports of the resignation by Deloitte as one of the auditors of the Adani Group have brought the spotlight on the Modi government once again. Many are now mockingly asking if the reputed global auditing firm was also anti-national as critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are labelled by the ruling BJP.



This was after Bloomberg claimed that Deloitte had decided to resign as auditor of India’s Adani Ports over concerns of financial frauds highlighted by the United States-based short seller Hindenburg.

Deloitte’s reported resignation comes after the auditing firm asked Adani Ports to carry out an independent inquiry on related party transactions flagged by Hindenburg. The Adani Group, according to reports, did not agree to Deloitte’s suggestions.

The Adani Group had lost more than $150 billion after the group’s shares plunged in stock market. It has since regained some ground but continues to face allegations of favour from the Modi government.

Former civil servant and now a Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP, Jahar Sircar. tweeted, “Despite Massive Window-Dressing & Funding —Adani’s remain a mysterious grey-area empire. One of world’s top 3 Auditors resign from their Adani Port —say goings on are ‘shady’! What does their great banyan tree Modi say?”

Supreme Court lawyer Sajnay Hegde asked, “Is @Deloitte anti-national? Against Bharatiya sanskaar?”

User ‘Grandson of Rama’ wrote, “Good decision. Better to quit now than get embroiled in controversy and get accused of dereliction of duty later.”