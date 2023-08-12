Sudarshan News TV channel representative arrested by Gurugram Police for social media post on Mewat violence

The Gurugram Police have arrested a representative from Sudarshan News TV channel for posting a social media post on the recent violence in Mewat.



Mukesh Kumar, whose social media bio describes him as the Resident Editor of the propaganda TV channel, was arrested by the Gurugram Police.

Kumar had accused the Gurugram Police of acting under pressure from Qatar-based Aljazeera News in the aftermath of the Mewat violence that killed at least six people. His tweet, posted in Hindi on 8 August, had read, “The @AJENews has been making calls to the Gurgaon Police Commissioner. Pressure is being put to take action against Hindus. And after receiving the call, @DC_Gurugram comes under so much pressure that she picks up Hindu activists from anywhere.”

Sudarshan News TV recently alleged Kumar had been kidnapped by some ‘goons.’

However, the Gurugram Police issued a statement saying that Kumar had been arrested for posting fake news on social media.

The police said that Kumar was arrested under Section66C of the IT Act and IPC 153b, 469, 501 and 505 (1) (C) from his residence in Sector 17 of Gurugram.

Responding to the news of Kumar’s arrest, Sudarshan News TV tweeted saying that Kumar’s arrest was illegal.