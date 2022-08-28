Goa CM agrees to recommend CBI probe in ‘murder’ of ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Phogat

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that his government would not hesitate in recommending a CBI probe into the alleged murder of former Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Phogat. The 42-year-old social media star was found dead during a holiday in Goa last week.

According to news agency PTI, Swant said that the Goa government was ready to hand over Sonali Phogat’s case to CBI if required.

The Goa Police had earlier denied any foul play in Sonali’s death case, but crucial evidence later showed that the former BJP candidate may have been murdered. A recent video showed Sonali being forced to drink some unknown substance during a night out party at a pub.

Also Read: Former Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Phogat was murdered? 2 arrested after autopsy reports reveals ‘blunt force injuries’

The Goa Police have since arrested five people in connection with Sonali’s death. They include have two drug dealers and personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi.

Sonali’s autopsy report had revealed ‘forced blunt injuries’ on her body.