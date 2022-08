Indian bowlers namely Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya wreaked havoc as India restricted their arch-rivals to 147 in the crucial Asia Cup clash in Dubai on Sunday.



Pakistan made a good start and were 87-2 after 12 overs, but lethal bowling spell by Kumar and Pandya triggered a batting collapse for Pakistan. They lost eight wickets by adding just 60 runs in their innings.

Kumar took four wickets, while Pandya finished with a spell off 3-25 in four overs. Arshdeep Singh took two wickets.