Formula 1: Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz wins Singapore GP in thrilling finish

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz on Sunday won the Singapore GP in a thrilling finale as he successfully held off McLaren’s Lando Norris Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes. Hamilton could grab the third spot after his teammate, George Russel crashed out in the last lap of the race.



Max Verstappen, who started in 11th on a difficult race for Red Bull, finished fifth in the end.

This is the first time that a non-Red Bull driver has won a race since the Brazilian GP in 2022.

Other than Russel, three other drivers could not complete the race. They were Valtteri Bottas of Alfa Romeo, Esteban Ocon of Alpine and Yuki Tsunoda, also from Alpha Tauri.