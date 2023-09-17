Uttar Pradesh girl crushed to death after she falls off cycle in molestation attempt

In a chilling development, a girl in Uttar Pradesh was crushed to death after two men tried to pull her dupatta in Ambedkar Nagar. The incident took place in Hirapur market of the district

According to the CCTV video footage, the girl was seen riding her cycle along with her friend on her way home from school. Two men, who were on their motorcycle, tried to pull her the dupatta of the victim, forcing her to lose her balance as she fell on the road. She was hit by another motorcycle, which crushed her to death.

The Police have arrested three accused relation to the girl’s death. They have been identified as Faisal, Shahbaz and Arbaaz. They were arrested on Saturday.

They allegedly snatched a rifle from the cop and tried to escape when the men in uniform were taking them to a hospital for medical examination. The three accused sustained injuries after the police fired in retaliation. All of them are currently receiving treatment at the district headquarters hospital.

Ambedkar Nagar’s Additional Superintendent of Police, Sanjay Rai, told news agency ANI, “We received a complaint yesterday evening that some men misbehaved with one of two girls who were returning from school. The girl fell off the bicycle and got hit by a bike coming from behind… The family has filed a complaint and the accused have been arrested. Further investigation is underway.”