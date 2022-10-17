“Match made in heaven”: Mesmerised fans react after IAS topper Athar Aamir Khan shares unseen photo with wife Dr. Mehreen Qazi; sets internet on fire

Fans have reacted in awe after IAS topper Athar Aamir Khan shared an unseen photo from his wedding with his wife Dr. Mehreen Qazi, setting the internet on fire. Mesmerised by the newlyweds, some fans even declared that the match between Athar and Mehreen was ‘made in heaven.’

Athar and Mehreen got married according to Islamic tradition in a lavish ceremony earlier this month. Since then, both Athar and Mehreen have been inundating their social media pages with wedding photos.

Athar shared a photo of himself with his wife Mehreen on Instagram without any caption. The celebrity couple looked stunning in their ethnic attires leaving fans in awe. While Athar chose black pathani suit, Mehreen had opted for a heavily-embroidered red and black lehenga choli with a net dupatta.

One wrote, “Asmaan mein bni jodi (Match made in heaven).” Another commented, “Both of u looking good… MashaAllah.” “Ma Sha Allah Ma Sha Allah ❤️❤️ U are most handsome in the world ❤️ Nazar na lage 😍 Mehreen aapi U are so Lucky,” commented another fan.

Also Read: See Exclusive Photos of Dr. Mehreen Qazi, future wife of IAS topper Tina Dabi’s ex-husband Athar Aamir Khan

Athar also shared another photo of himself with Mehreen while standing in the middle of a rivulet somwhere in Kashmir. He tagged his wife with a red-heart emji. Mehreen to replied with a red-heart emoji.

Mehreen too shared a series of photos from what appeared to be her wedding reception but avoided writing any captions.

Athar is an IAS topper from 2015 batch and is currently serving as the Municipal Commissioner of Srinagar and CEO, Srinagar Smart City Limited. He had secured the all India number 2 ranking in 2016.

His wife Mehreen, on the other hand, is a practicing doctor and has degrees in medicine from the UK and Germany.